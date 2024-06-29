NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,898.52 or 1.00002864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00076888 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

