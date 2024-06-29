Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,017 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up about 4.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after buying an additional 137,929 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $13,168,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 721,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

