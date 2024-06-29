Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.4% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 185,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,168,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 88,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 721,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

