Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0962

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $645.85 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

