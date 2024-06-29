Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 232.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. 95,438,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.