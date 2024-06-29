Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 591,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

