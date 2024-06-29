Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

