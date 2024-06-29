Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 404 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Reliance accounts for about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Reliance Trading Up 1.8 %

RS stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.60. 840,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.28 and a 200-day moving average of $300.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

