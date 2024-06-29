Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 936 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 125.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.33 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.