Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,945 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $139.71. 1,305,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,744. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

