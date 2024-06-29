Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,419,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 2,234,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,729. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

