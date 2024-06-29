Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $120.74. 173,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

