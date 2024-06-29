Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc comprises 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

