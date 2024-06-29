Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.95.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
