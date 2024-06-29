Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Increased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 8.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,722. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.