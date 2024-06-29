One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Shares Down 9.8%

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Approximately 321,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 169,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

One Media iP Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.47.

One Media iP Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

