OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $117.49. 240,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

