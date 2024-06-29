OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 4,149 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 583,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,114. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

