OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.45. 2,851,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,276. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

