OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EGP stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.10. 473,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average of $173.84.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.