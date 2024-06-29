OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 32,647.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.