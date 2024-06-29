OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 720,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.