OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 168,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $31,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. 5,488,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,664. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

