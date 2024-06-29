OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 310 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $164.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,253,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,934. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
