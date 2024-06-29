OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.62. 765,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $252.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.