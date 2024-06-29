OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 744.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF makes up about 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA TPSC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $124.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $36.90.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

