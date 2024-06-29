OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 302,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 245,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

