OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CI stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.57. 2,645,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.23 and its 200-day moving average is $332.90. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

