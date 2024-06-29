OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $62.87. 720,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

