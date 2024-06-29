OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $112.82 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

