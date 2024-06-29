OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 293,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

