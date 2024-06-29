Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,440 shares during the quarter. Onsemi accounts for about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Onsemi worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.55. 5,258,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,583. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

