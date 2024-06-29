OpenBlox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,070.13 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 4% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $138,525.73 and $5,070.13 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

