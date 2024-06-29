Opinicus Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $380.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

