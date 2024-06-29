Opinicus Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.5% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 15.2% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in RTX by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,853,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

