Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.2% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.55.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $373.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

