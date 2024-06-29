Opinicus Capital Inc. Purchases 6,265 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 29.7% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 80,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,189,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,364. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

