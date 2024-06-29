Opinicus Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.46 on Friday, hitting $674.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $628.93 and its 200 day moving average is $583.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.