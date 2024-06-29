Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

CLSD opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $3,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

