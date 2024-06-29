Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 794,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $203,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 93,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

