Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.