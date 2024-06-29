Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Friday. 25,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

