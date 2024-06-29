Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OMI. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

