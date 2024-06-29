Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 8.9% Higher

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.42 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24). 1,332,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,118,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

A number of research firms recently commented on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.75 ($3.73).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.06. The firm has a market cap of £814.28 million, a PE ratio of -496.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,685.70). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,560. Insiders own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

