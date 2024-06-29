Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODDS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $863,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41.

Get Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF alerts:

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.