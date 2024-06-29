Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.36. 188,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Get Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 519,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 55,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.