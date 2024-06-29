Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 5,806,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.5 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of PCFBF stock remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
