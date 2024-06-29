Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.06 and its 200 day moving average is $307.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

