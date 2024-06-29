Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $360.00 at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Shares of PANW opened at $339.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.06 and a 200 day moving average of $307.14. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

