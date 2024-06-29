Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at TD Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

