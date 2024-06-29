Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $108.55 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,782,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

